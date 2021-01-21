NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's senators voiced their opposition to a number of the early executive orders signed into action by President Joe Biden.
Senator Bill Hagerty released statements critical of Biden's executive actions on immigration and climate.
Sen. Hagerty criticized the decision to grant amnesty to immigrants who have entered the country illegally and to halt border wall construction.
Hagerty added that the proposals "inspire lawlessness, enable the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking, and threaten Tennessee communities already hurting due to the ongoing pandemic."
Hagerty and Senator Marsha Blackburn also voiced their opposition to Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords.
"This agreement will cost thousands of jobs and place our economy on its heels at a time when our focus should be on policies that grow jobs," Hagerty said.
While signing an executive order to end the Keystone XL pipeline is the simple stroke of a pen for @JoeBiden, it results in the loss of thousands of good-paying American jobs and puts the possibility of energy security and economic competitiveness at risk.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 21, 2021
In a series of tweets, Blackburn also took aim at the Paris decision and the decision to halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
On his first day in office, Biden signed 17 executive orders. It is expected that the president will sign more on Thursday.
