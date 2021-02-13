NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty voted to oppose the calling of witnesses saying that they should have been deposed before the trial.

The House should have done its job and completed a proper investigation and deposed witnesses before the trial. The Senate is not the place to do this, which is why I voted to oppose calling witnesses. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 13, 2021

The decision to call witnesses would have almost certainly ensured that the trial would continue past today, but a last minute decision lead to no witnesses being called.

This is a mess! It was a last-minute Hail Mary by Democrats who have now caved and will not call witnesses after all. We should be governing, not playing games. https://t.co/svyTy5fheY — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 13, 2021

In a surprise twist, House impeachment managers asked the Senate to call witnesses in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, but the Senate and trial lawyers instead agreed hours later to insert the statement of a House Republican into the trial record, moving the trial toward a final vote later Saturday.

Once former President Trump was found not-guilty after the senate couldn't pass a 3/4 majority vote, Hagerty released this statement.

“Instead of putting the needs of the hardworking men and women of this country first, the Senate has spent this week watching a political performance by the House managers designed to humiliate the former president, discredit his successful policies, and shame the 74 million Americans who voted for him,” Senator Hagerty said. “But they have failed spectacularly. It has been a wasted week. I voted to acquit President Trump because the article of impeachment was unconstitutional. But it was also unsubstantiated by the House managers’ complete lack of investigation, smoke-and-mirrors presentation, and distortion of basic First Amendment principles. More importantly, it could have paved the way for a dangerous precedent of allowing Congress to punish any former official when control of the legislative branch shifts to a different party. The Senate is not the forum for this, and the time wasted with this political show-trial did nothing to help Tennesseans overcome the ongoing pandemic and resulting recession or put students back in the classroom safely.”

Marsha Blackburn also released a statement following the former President acquittal.