NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lamar Alexander, (R-Tenn) had good things to say about the FDA's authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

“Producing a 95 percent effective vaccine in 8 months instead of the 8 years it often takes is truly a medical miracle. Each of us should be grateful to the scientists in pharmaceutical companies and the federal government who produced this result, both the Trump Administration for leading it and Congress for funding it,” Alexander said in a statement Saturday.

Even with the FDA's approval of this emergency vaccine, there is still no definitive timetable for when the general public could receive the vaccine.