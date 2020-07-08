NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Days ahead of the Capitol Commission vote on the removal of the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the capitol building, one Tennessee senator is pleading to make it happen.
Senator Brenda Gilmore sent the Capitol Commission a letter saying the bust “represents an allegiance to white supremacy.”
Bedford Forrest was a Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. His bust currently sits inside the Tennessee state capitol building.
Sen. Gilmore has spent years pushing for the bust to be removed from inside the capitol building.
Members of the Capitol Commission will meet Thursday to discuss the bust, with Governor Bill Lee expecting a vote on whether to remove the bust or not.
Republican lawmakers refused to remove the bust in the resumed session, following a trend of several years of attempts.
Protesters outside the capitol building have demonstrated for close to four weeks, with part of their goal being the removal of the bust.
The commission meeting is set to be held at 9 a.m. on July 9.
