NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty voted to oppose the calling of witnesses saying that they should have been deposed before the trial.

The House should have done its job and completed a proper investigation and deposed witnesses before the trial. The Senate is not the place to do this, which is why I voted to oppose calling witnesses. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 13, 2021

The decision to call witnesses almost certainly ensures that the trial will continue past today. Prior to this morning, there was a feeling among Senators that the trial could end as soon as this afternoon.