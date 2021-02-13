NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty voted to oppose the calling of witnesses saying that they should have been deposed before the trial.
The House should have done its job and completed a proper investigation and deposed witnesses before the trial. The Senate is not the place to do this, which is why I voted to oppose calling witnesses.— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 13, 2021
The decision to call witnesses almost certainly ensures that the trial will continue past today. Prior to this morning, there was a feeling among Senators that the trial could end as soon as this afternoon.
The Senate voted 55-45 to call witnesses at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, with five Republicans joining with Democrats to hear from witnesses and extend the proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.