NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With all eyes on Minneapolis this morning as the jury deliberates in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin after the death of George Floyd, we’re looking at steps the state is taking to prevent this happening in our own state.
On Monday the Tennessee Senate passed a new bill regarding use of force, specifically looking at chokeholds. The measure would mean officers can only use a chokehold or deadly force if they reasonably believe deadly force is justified.
The bill would require law enforcement agencies to develop policies on de-escalation and the limitations of discharging a firearm at or from a moving car.
In addition to developing a use of force reporting system, the bill prohibits retaliation against an officer for reporting that use of force. The legislation also prohibits magistrates from issuing no-knock warrants.
The bill received bipartisan support on the Senate floor Monday.
If the bill becomes law, the new requirements would need to be implemented by January 1, 2022.
