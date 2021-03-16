NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee senators on Monday passed a measure that would abolish slavery from the state constitution.
Currently the Tennessee constitution allows slavery and indentured servitude as punishment for criminals. The proposed legislation would remove that loophole.
The measure passed 26-4. Senators Janice Bowling and Joey Hensley from Middle Tennessee were among the four Republicans to vote against the measure.
The amendment moves to the House for their consideration today.
