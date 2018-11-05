Tennessee’s Senate race is a close one and both candidates held “Get Out the Vote” events on Monday.
Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn met voters at a Smyrna Steak n’ Shake.
“Tax cuts are working. The economy is booming here in Tennessee,” Blackburn said. “It’s hey you have investments like this Steak n’ Shake.”
Former Governor Phil Bredesen took the stage for his last campaign event at the Nashville Farmer’s Market.
“We’ve got to change the nature of what passes for political dialogue up in Washington,” Bredesen said.
Blackburn and Bredesen encouraged everyone to get out and vote.
“Get in your contact list in your phone, find some people who may not have voted and y’all to them,” Bredesen said. “Take them to the polls if that’s what it takes.”
Blackburn had a similar message.
“Rain or shine the polls are open and we hope people make it to the polls,”Blackburn said. “Twenty four hours from now I’m going to be your next U.S. Senator.”
Both candidates are heading into Election Day with confidence.
“Starting tomorrow night I plan to go to work to make America better,” Bredesen said.
Polling locations in Davidson County open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
To find your polling location in Davidson County click here.
