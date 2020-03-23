NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — "At the trajectory we're on, we may be in a place where we're always trying to catch up with the spread of the virus instead of getting ahead of it. And that's what we've got to reverse and we've got to reverse it now," says Senator Jeff Yarbro.
The democrat in Davidson County says if critical direction isn't taken now, it will only be harder to build back the economy when businesses start to reopen. He’s one of many Democrats in the Senate urging Governor Bill Lee to issue an executive order to get people to stay home.
"We are desperately close to a situation in which our hospitals and doctors and nurses and support staff are just overwhelmed. I think already we are seeing that we don't have enough of the mask and protective equipment that people are going to need just to make it through the next few days."
But Monday, during the Governor's afternoon press conference he elaborated on why he hasn’t enacted the measure yet.
Lee says, “I’m talking to our major mayors, I had a call with all county mayors across the state. There’s an effort to do the right thing for Tennessee to slow the spread of this disease and I believe we’re doing the right thing. And as I said a week ago or several days ago, nothing is off the table and things change everyday. If you’re not nimble and you’re not willing to take new information and make decisions based off new information then you’re just, you’re not going to make the right decision at the right time and that’s our goal.”
The Governor also encouraged people to take responsibility for one another, “Every single Tennesseean should wake up and take personal responsibility for saving the lives of the people around them and for saving the livelihoods of their neighbors because if we can mitigate this in a substantive way that we can minimize the financial damage that occurs to Tennesseans.”
Senator Yarbro still maintains staying at hope is necessary to help stop the spread and recommends the only people who should be going out are doing essential work or providing essential needs like groceries to their families, “everybody is going to continue to go to the grocery store. We're not locking people in their homes. I mean people are using the parks in Nashville but they're not going to places unnecessarily. We're not keeping businesses open that don't have to stay open. We’re trying to have people work at home as much as they possibly can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.