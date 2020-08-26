NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn will make her case for four more years with President Donald Trump tonight at the Republican National Convention.
Sen. Blackburn says the focus of her address during night three of the RNC will be honoring heroes, like the ones who helped clean up after the Tennessee March tornadoes, law enforcement and nurses.
Last night two of President Trump's children gave remarks and First Lady Melania Trump delivered the keynote address.
"I don't want to use this precious time attacking the other side, because as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further," the first lady said. "I'm here because we need my husband to be our president and commander in chief for four more years. He is what is best for our country."
Other headline speakers for night three include Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, scheduled to leave the Trump administration next week, will also speak tonight.
On the Democratic side, the president's opponents stayed mostly quiet during night two.
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted about the president's response to the coronavirus, writing "his lack of leadership cost millions of Americans their jobs and led to more than 110,000 small businesses closing for good."
Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden at one point tweeted a link to register to vote, with part of his caption reading, "we can't let up until November."
All of this leads up to the president formally accepting his party's nomination Thursday night.
