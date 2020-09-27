Powerball ticket (Generic file photo)
(CNN)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Check your tickets!

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The lucky players correctly matched four out of five white Powerball numbers, as well as the red Powerball to win $50,000 each. 

The Nashville winning ticket was purchased at the Shell station in Belle Meade, located at 4409 Harding Pike. 

The Murfreesboro winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3401 Memorial Blvd. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.