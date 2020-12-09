NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since the pandemic began, Tennessee recorded a triple-digit COVID-19 death toll from a single day.

On Tuesday, 100 Tennesseans were added to the statewide death toll, lifting the total number of deaths to just over 5,100 since the pandemic began.

The record death toll comes as the FDA is reportedly readying to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday the FDA is expected to talk about approving Pfizer's vaccine for emergency usage in the United States. A 53-page briefing released ahead of tomorrow's meeting showed that the vaccine met "success criteria" for emergency use authorization.

If the vaccine is approved as expected, vaccine shipments could start as soon as this weekend.

Research has shown that Pfizer's vaccine is 52 percent effective after the first dose and 95 percent after the second.

There were also no specific safety concerns listed in the report.

On Tuesday, the UK began a mass vaccination program using Pfizer's vaccine after British regulators authorized the shot.

State health leaders say they're ready to roll out the vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee was at the White House Tuesday to join President Donald Trump to talk about vaccine distribution.

Gov. Lee said a state program started years ago to handle the flu would be a big help in distributing the vaccine.

"Because of the Fight Flu TN process our public health officials had practice in the logistics of this, and the communications on how we get it out to folks," Lee said.

Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth is on the FDA panel which will rule on the vaccine tomorrow.

Dr. Hildreth says if approved, we could see vaccinations happening in Tennessee as early as Friday of next week.

