NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement held a ceremony honoring the victims and survivors of homicide cases in 2019.
The speaker of the "Tennessee Season To Remember" event was Mychal Austin. Austin is the son of Deborah Johnson who was killed back in August on the grounds of a prison in West Tennessee. She lived there while she was working for the facility. A prison escapee killed her back in August.
Her son Mychal says it's important for their family to meet other people who are possibly hurting the same way they are.
"I think it was important to us as a family to kind of show that we have strength and resilience as a family," he said. "Although we're hurting, it'd be great to meet people who are experiencing the same ordeal as we are."
Mychal still believes there is good in the world. He also hopes to spread that message to other families who are hurting.
