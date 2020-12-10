HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - In just days, students in one Tennessee school district will be the first in the state have access to rapid COVID-19 testing, a game-changer that could set the stage for an expansion to schools across the state.
Hamilton County Schools is one of seven districts statewide that were chosen to be part of this program, funded by the state departments of health and education.
The district started phasing in the program on Monday.
The first phase allows middle school teachers with symptoms to get tested.
District leaders hope that symptomatic students will be able to get tested by the spring semester.
“The positive result for an asymptomatic person is far less reliable for an asymptomatic person than a symptomatic person, which is why we’re really going to prioritize our symptomatic staff to start with,” said Jennifer Bronson, lead COVID-19 response coordinator with Hamilton County Schools.
News4 reached out to other midstate school districts to see if rapid testing is something they’re looking to implement as well.
Metro Schools said they’ve expressed interest in participating.
“We have reached out to the state to let them know we may be interested in participating in their rapid test pilot program for schools,” the district said in a statement. “We’ve been engaging local health experts to discuss the efficacy of the tests and determine what an appropriate and effective testing program might look like for a large urban school district like MNPS.”
Rutherford County Schools says they have signed up for the program as well, but would only use it for employees and not students.
