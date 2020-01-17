NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Schools all across Tennessee are showing their support for the Tennessee Titans going into the AFC Championship game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, through Twitter using the hashtag, #TNedu4Titans.
Two-Toned Takeover in PSSD Leadership Team Meeting. #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @TNedu @tntitans @tosstn1975 pic.twitter.com/rbi1dxzejD— PSSD (@ParisSpecialSD) January 17, 2020
Today we’re saying #TitanUp here at the department! @Titans #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/l0A66LbiXS— TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) January 17, 2020
#TitanUP #TNedu4Titans #DavidMartin #GoTitansHere's how we TITANUP at Tennessee School for the Blind! Go, TITANS... SuperBowl bound! When are you going to TITANUP? pic.twitter.com/yoSgHgW9QE— TN Sch for the Blind (@TSB_Tigers) January 17, 2020
Go Titans from @MPEStigers @Titans @cjmarczak @julieatidwell #Titans #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/jtWowO9koW— Laura Sandrell (@LauraSandrell) January 17, 2020
#TitanUpFriday at @MPHSGoTigers @Titans Flag #HistoryClass #TNedu4Titans #TakeEverything #BeatKC pic.twitter.com/6hiaA8IvUn— Bronson Bradley (@1wingCoachB) January 17, 2020
@SHESLOVESTECH and @DoInkTweets @MauryCoSchools is ready to #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @Titans @cjmarczak pic.twitter.com/ffBOvh7pfn— Spring Hill Elem (@SHESlilraiders) January 17, 2020
Go @Titans! Manchester City Schools supporting the Titans. #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @MCSPublic @MickShuran pic.twitter.com/5ZiDX5XldD— Joey Vaughn (@joeyvaughn46) January 17, 2020
Battle Creek 4th Graders and Kindergarteners are ready to cheer on the Titans this weekend! #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @MauryCoSchools @cjmarczak pic.twitter.com/94Lqc4GeBP— Laura Johnston (@ljohnston1207) January 17, 2020
My students cheering on the #Titans! We all wore our @Titans colors today!! #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans #wgspride pic.twitter.com/I6yx3sWLrk— Michelle Smithson (@MichelleS413) January 17, 2020
From #BattleReady @BcmsBears Let's go Titans #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @cjmarczak #growmaury @MauryCoSchools pic.twitter.com/XRDjHB8hle— Mellissa Deschamps (@MelDTeach) January 17, 2020
Go @Titans!! @MauryCoSchools #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/OJDMCUojzN— Dr. Chris Marczak (@cjmarczak) January 17, 2020
#Culleoka knows how to #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans @cjmarczak @MauryCoSchools pic.twitter.com/ouGm2hOSxc— Culleoka Unit School (@CulleokaUnit) January 17, 2020
SHMS is ready for the Titans #ToTakeEverything against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/n9iOgdCLja— Shms generals (@SHMSGeneral) January 17, 2020
#TitanUp #TNedu4Titans Showing love to my beloved Titans! pic.twitter.com/NoJNSFR6uM— Stuart Bulldogs PE (@BulldogsPE) January 17, 2020
CP- students and staff supporting #TitanUp friday by wearing blue! #TNedu4Titans #ExcellenceIs pic.twitter.com/zOlfxyQttK— AthensCitySchools (@AthensCitySch) January 17, 2020
•GO TITANS• 🏈💙Our toddler class is pumped up and ready to cheer on the @titans this weekend!! Let’s secure that spot for the Super Bowl, boys!! #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans #TNtitans #PSSD #RheaElementary @titans_trac pic.twitter.com/6tGpf9DEJj— Cortney Stutzman (@MRS_stutzman) January 17, 2020
@LearningElem is cheering on the #Titans! 🏈-#BedCoSchools#TNedu4Titans#TitanUp pic.twitter.com/x3a0wfn9JD— Bedford County Schools (@BedCoSchools) January 17, 2020
Red, white, and TITAN blue!Hey TN Titans, we are cheering for you! -Submit your photos to📧 communications@bedfordk12tn.net-#BedCoSchools#TitanUp#TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/sGsor5zvwr— Bedford County Schools (@BedCoSchools) January 17, 2020
Watertown Middle School office staff is ready to #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/1ZgkyoHTX8— Watertown Middle TN (@WTownMiddleTN) January 17, 2020
Our SHES Lil Raiders are TitanTrue!@Titans #TNedu4Titans #TitanUp @TNedu @MauryCoSchools @SpringHillFresh @Parents4MCPS pic.twitter.com/Qf2zu5vMtX— Spring Hill Elem (@SHESlilraiders) January 17, 2020
Titan Up! @LebanonSSD @Titans #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/AT1QGC2la6— Lebanon SSD (@LebanonSSD) January 17, 2020
TitanUp day at Westwood Elementary School in Manchester. #TNedu4Titans #TitanUp #MCSUnited #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/kqr33qdbZS— Melissa Glenn (@Melissaglenn18) January 17, 2020
Sitting at my desk this morning admiring my flag #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans@joeyvaughn46 @WSMV @Titans pic.twitter.com/EB2hc1dtr4— Mick Shuran (@MickShuran) January 17, 2020
Proudly flying our colors @JrBesbulldogs! Titan Up!! @MauryCoSchools @cjmarczak @Titans #TitanUp #TNedu4Titans pic.twitter.com/aNWEVyzdJv— J.R.Baker Elementary (@JrBesbulldogs) January 16, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.