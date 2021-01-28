NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from the TBI shows background checks in 2020 hit a record number, topping the previous year by more than 50 percent.
NEWS ALERT: New data on firearms background checks in our state, provided by TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System, shows a record-setting number of transactions in 2020, jumping 53% over 2019.2019: 484,7022020: 740,580(1/3) pic.twitter.com/dgU4zJLSe4— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 27, 2021
Background checks in our state were also more than the national average, which saw an increase of 40 percent.
In 2019 more than 484,000 background checks were performed in Tennessee, but in 2020 the number jumped to more than 740,000.
TBI officials say there are a number of reasons for the increase.
"The pandemic, defunding the police, civil unrest — we've seen a lot of that this year and a national election," said TBI Assistant Director Pam Beck. "I think all of those contribute in some way."
March and June were the two months that saw the largest increase in gun background checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.