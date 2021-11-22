NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSOHS) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) announced the Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge Monday.
During this traffic and safety initiative, there will be an increased number of patrols from THP and TDSOHS on Tennessee roadways
Law enforcement will pay close attention along the I-40 corridor, which runs 2,555 miles through eight states.
“Our mission is to prevent traffic deaths, one loss of life is never acceptable,” THP Colonel Matt Perry said. “Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers during some of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday.”
In 2020, 26 crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on I-40, and 30 crashes occurred on the Sunday. THP issued a total of 2,209 speeding and 498 seat belt citations.
THP arrested 111 people for impaired driving.
“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we have been blessed with,” Jeff Long, TDSOHS Commissioner said. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol will do everything in their power to ensure there’s not an empty seat at your family’s dinner table.”
Anyone needing highway assistance over the Thanksgiving holiday should dial *847 to connect to a THP dispatcher.
To see the full 2020 report, visit NOVEMBER2021_CHECKPOINTS.pdf (tn.gov) .
