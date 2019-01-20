NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Saturday was a long, exciting day for Tennessee's new Governor Bill Lee.
The night of Lee's inauguration in Nashville, hundreds of supporters and state leaders converged on the Music City Center for the First Couple's Inaugural Ball.
The black-tie affair, hosted by Gov. Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, also included a surprise performance by country music star Luke Bryan.
"I'm a little overwhelmed but so encouraged so grateful," Lee said, addressing the crowd.
"It doesn't matter what zip code you're born in, what your background is or what your net worth is, the spiritual truth that he has to bring to our people is going to be pretty amazing," said Bobby Hite.
Tennesseans traveled from all across the state to celebrate Lee's governorship and his vision to bring Tennessee together and tackle some of the state's most significant issues.
"It's important, no matter what your position is, as long as everybody comes to work every day to do the right thing for the right reason -- just think what a great state this would be," said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
The night capped off with a dance by the First Couple and a surprise appearance by Luke Bryan.
"We commit to him, and we commit to you that we will live to serve," Weirich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.