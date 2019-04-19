TENNESSEE RIDGE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Ridge judge was arrested Thursday on three counts of child rape.
70-year-old Woodrow Adams was arrested in Stewart County, where he lives, and taken to Dickson County. His bond was set at $150,000 dollars.
Tennessee Ridge Mayor Stony Odom told News4 the arrest caused "shock and disbelief" throughout the city.
Odom says Adams has been serving as a judge for over 20 years.
The Tennessee Ridge City Council has not taken any action against Adams, who was appointed by the board. Mayor Odom said the city is seeking counsel to determine next steps.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.