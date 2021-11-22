THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee residents laced up their sneakers Sunday to honor late National Guard member Shelli Huether.
Huether died in a plane crash last year, and this was the second year for the Honor Run and fundraiser.
The run took place at Sarah Benson Park in Thompson's Station. It started at 8:00 a.m. and ended at 4:00 p.m.
The event raised money for military families and grief relief.
"There's a lot of people out here that loved Shelli, but there's also people here that actually don't know Shelli, Anita Daneker, Race Director with the Shelii Huether Honor Run said. “But love our military and love what we're doing to honor those who have fought hard for us. Not just Shelli, but so many others and they also love the charities that we're raising support for."
Last year, the event raised $9500.
