Tennessee reports 908 'breakthrough cases' of COVID-19 to date

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With vaccinations ongoing, we’re hearing more about COVID-19 "breakthrough" cases across the country — cases where COVID shows up in someone who's been fully vaccinated.
Nashville woman Holly Padgett checked in with her doctor after developing flu-like symptoms and received shocking news.
Despite getting both Pfizer vaccination shots in January, she tested positive for COVID-19 in May.
“I'm vaccinated and now I have COVID? This doesn't make sense,” she said.
Nurse Carrie Glassco-Johnston worked with COVID-19 patients and says she was terrified because she's considered high-risk. For her, the vaccination couldn't come soon enough.
"The nurse came out and administered the shot and I cried just because it was the first sign of hope for me,” she said.
But she too tested positive for COVID a few months after receiving her vaccination.
News4 pressed our state health officials for specifics on breakthrough cases here in Tennessee.
The latest numbers are now in, showing 908 total vaccine breakthrough infections in our state so far.
The state says 82 people were also hospitalized after receiving the vaccine, and 14 died from the virus after receiving the vaccine.
Of those breakthrough cases, the state says more than half (571) were women and almost half (403) were people older than 60.
We asked Vanderbilt Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Schaffner if those numbers should be alarming.
"Don't panic, the vaccines are still working, hospitalizations are going down,” Dr. Schaffner said. “Remember, the vaccines are really to keep you out of the hospital, out of the ICU, out of the grave."
Despite Carrie becoming a "breakthrough" case herself, the frontline worker says the vaccines typically work and are critical to saving lives.
"There's a population of people that will never have immunity, so we're really counting on everyone to get vaccinated if they can,” she said.
News4 also discovered more than 200 of those "breakthrough" cases showed no symptoms at all.
For more information specific to Tennessee and COVID-19 breakthrough cases click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.