A State Rep. is looking to create a student athlete graduation grant

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The NCAA recently announced it will allow student athletes to receive compensation, but on state representative wants to take it a step further.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson is sponsoring a bill that would create a student athlete graduation grant. The funds from the grant would compensate athletes who graduate from public four-year colleges in Tennessee but do not go to the pros. Parkinson says these students still deserve opportunities after their college playing days are over. 

"It dawned on me that if we can generate these millions and millions of dollars off them, then we should do something at a minimum to give them an opportunity at a start after their college career," Parkinson said. 

Officials say there are still a lot of details to be hammered out. 

