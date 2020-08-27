NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Rep. Bill Beck (D-Madison), announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Beck announced he received his test results on Tuesday, Aug. 25 which indicated a positive test. He began experiencing symptoms Sunday, Aug. 23 and immediately self-isolated the rest of the day, before getting tested Monday morning, Aug. 24 at the drive-through testing site at Nissan Stadium.
Beck issued the following statement regarding his positive diagnosis:
In the interest of public health awareness, I must inform you that on Tuesday August 25th, I received the results that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday, August 23rd. I immediately self-isolated for the rest of the day and went to be tested first thing Monday morning, August 24th, at the drive-through Metro Nashville COVID-19 Assessment Center at Nissan Stadium. I would like to thank the hard-working staff and volunteers of all assessment centers in Nashville and across the state. Their dedication, professionalism, and efficiency on the frontlines of helping fight the spread of COVID-19 is to be commended.
I began experiencing symptoms eleven days after the end of the legislative special session called by Governor Lee. I took great pains to be as safe as I could since COVID-19 first became a threat to Tennesseans, following all medical guidelines to minimize the spread of this debilitating virus, such as social distancing and wearing a mask. Unfortunately, staying safe is a group effort and the General Assembly as a whole failed to follow the medical advice of wearing a mask and social distancing while in Nashville for the special session.
All essential government business had been completed by the General Assembly in our regular session. I and many others said this special session was unnecessary and highly risky. We have been proven right on both accounts. I will be shocked if I am the only member who caught COVID-19 while attending a special session that did nothing but provide businesses with immunity from legitimate COVID-19 lawsuits and criminalize the right of our citizens to peacefully assembly and protest their government.
I implore all of you to wear a mask anytime you leave your house, not only for your protection but also for the protection of others. Without a mask, you could be a spreader of this incapacitating virus, even if you aren’t experiencing any symptoms. We’re all in this together. This horrific virus can be spread by and attack anyone, regardless of income level, social standing, or political party. The more vigilant we are about denying this devastating and sometimes lethal virus a host, the quicker we can all get back to the normality of safely working, visiting friends and family, eating at our favorite restaurants, and attending sporting events in person.
I will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and the advice of my healthcare providers. I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and respect for my family’s privacy while I recover from this potentially deadly virus.
