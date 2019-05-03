TRIUNE, TN (WSMV) - A drive to the countryside in Williamson County this weekend and you will end up in the 1600s at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.
Mike Freeman has been leading the festival from the castle he built for 34 years now.
The Renaissance Festival is perfect if you feel like you were born too late, 500 years too late – a 1600s experience of turkey legs, kings and queens, and jousting.
It’s been a May staple in Triune, located on Highway 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro.
It’s a drive that will take you back in time.
“You want to escape the 21st Century and get back to a much simpler time. The fun, the entertainment to go back to a medieval renaissance fair that they would have all the time in the middle ages,” said Freeman.
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival begins on Saturday and is every weekend in May, including Memorial Day. Click for information.
