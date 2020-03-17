Tennessee wants to make sure your protected when you get your hair done, the Department of Commerce and Insurance sent out an email blast to seventy-thousand stylists, reminding them to keep workstations as clean as possible.
Nanette England has a big client base at Hairvoyant salon in West Nashville, she says the state has rigid codes of sanitation for all stylists.
'We have infrared lights and all sorts of sterilization for our stations," said England.
Nanette says with the coronavirus spreading in the Midstate, she is going beyond what the state requires.
"I'm just going a little bit more, i'm cleaning door knobs every fifteen minutes, washing my hands before and after every client, clean my chairs," said England.
However,she says some clients want to distance themselves from public places, she has gotten a number of calls from clients, requesting she make house calls.
"I'd rather not go to anybody's house, but if they push it, I guess I will," said England.
A rumor floating around social media, says the state was getting ready to shut down hair salons because of COVID19, the Department of Insurance and Commerce says the rumor is completely false, the agency's public information officer, Kevin Walters responded to the misinformation.
"Don't get information from social media, from rumors, there is enough worry and panic, we want people to know the difference between real news and rumors," said Walters.
As for Nannette, she says she is more comfortable in her environment because she knows how clean it is.
