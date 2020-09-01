NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee is putting out the call for people to run the polls on Election Day, and there's no better day to do it than' National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.'

In order to work at the polls in your community, you must be at least 16 years old, must be able to read and write in English and cannot be a candidate or a close relative of a candidate.

For more information on applying to be a polling official, click our News Links tab below: