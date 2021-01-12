NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has created many challenges for students, teachers and parents here in Tennessee.
Unfortunately, those challenges are adding to our state's already lagging literacy rates.
"We're seeing more challenges than ever before which is why we have to all come together to support our schools in a way we never have before," said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
Schwinn says new numbers show 11,000 students have left traditional public schools over the last year, moving to home schooling or private schools.
So many challenges are now facing parents, teachers and students in this unprecedented time and new way of learning.
But help is coming in the state's $100 million federally-funded new literacy initiative.
"It is about saying the students are the priority here," Schwinn said. "We have got to make sure that we are thinking about them and teachers and parents — that we are all part of the solution."
Here's what parents can expect:
Your child's teacher will have access to professional development and be paid for that work.
Districts will able to work together, sharing best practices to support your child.
"You will be able to log on to online resources, get updates on best practices and supports you can do at home and be able to log on and get books mailed to your home to help read with your child at night," Schwinn said.
And partnerships with organizations, like PBS, will provide access to apps and other resource tools.
Commissioner Schwinn is looking forward to the upcoming special legislative session focusing on education.
"This is gonna be, I think, what Tennessee is known for. The Volunteer spirit — coming together and doing what's right for our kids," she said.
The Tennessee General Assembly will convene for that special session on Tuesday, January 19.
