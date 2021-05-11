Supreme Court ruling could make it easier for Americans to receive more robocalls, watchdog group says

The Supreme Court ruling on Thursday could make it easier for Americans to receive more robocalls, a watchdog group says.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee received a staggering 1.4 billion robocalls in 2020, making our state the 10th worst for robocalls nationwide last year. 

New data suggests most of those calls were scams, but others alerts, reminders and telemarketers.

If you feel like you're getting more robocalls than normal, there are a few steps you can take. 

For starters, you can add your phone number to the FTC's "do not call list." 

Some cell phone providers also offer spam blockers, which you can call your provider about and ask to set up. 

Experts also say to set up your voicemail and send numbers you don't recognize directly to your inbox. 

Finally, you can always hang up and block the unknown number. 

 
 

