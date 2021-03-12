NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police departments and politicians from Tennessee have taken to Twitter to voice their support for Metro Police Officer Josh Baker, who was critically injured in a shooting Friday morning.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday Metro Police say Officer Baker is in stable condition following surgery at VUMC.
Praying for Officer Josh Baker to make a speedy and full recovery. #BackTheBluehttps://t.co/V92hgGE8UG— Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) March 12, 2021
.@THPNashville ask that you take a moment to help us send up prayers for Metro Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker that was shot this morning. THP stands with our brothers & sisters at @MNPDNashville .— THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and everyone at @MNPDNashville https://t.co/9GcebwrEMZ— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 12, 2021
“What happened today is a reminder that being a police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job. My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved.” - Mayor Cooper— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 12, 2021
Stay strong, Officer Baker! We stand with you, alongside your @MNPDNashville family, and are praying for you! https://t.co/0LxJqEbjYg— Capt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) March 12, 2021
Our prayers are with Officer Baker and the @MNPDNashville family. https://t.co/01X5tulr9V— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 12, 2021
Prayers for Metro Nashville Officer Baker and his family!! pic.twitter.com/nHVJ7JHB2s— Police Unity Tour (@TeamEastTn) March 12, 2021
@RCTNSheriff offering prayers for Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer Josh Baker, who was shot in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/OAC7IPKCuS— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Josh Baker, his family and our friends @MNPDNashville at this difficult time. https://t.co/EqeYaVTTOz— Berry Hill Police (@BerryHillPolice) March 12, 2021
Prayers to this officer and his family for a safe & speedy recovery! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/VOUi9VsFGw— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) March 12, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.