NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee hit another milestone this week with the number of people currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the people in the hospital with COVID-19 hit 1,000.

Vanderbilt researchers said there are currently open hospital beds, but that could change as if the upward trend continues.



"And so the concern is that if we continue to see increases in the number of COVID patients, that hospitals, certain hospitals may start to feel strain and would be less able to treat persons with elective procedures because they have to make room for COvid patients," Dr John Graves of Vanderbilt University said.

The Williamson Medical Center will cancel all elective inpatient surgeries that would require an overnight stay starting on Tuesday.

The move is to "limit the impact on hospital floor staff and save valuable resources," medical center officials said.

However, medical center officials said elective inpatient surgeries will be continue as scheduled, if the patients can be discharged on the same day. Medical center officials added emergency surgeries will continue as usual.

Graves said another concern is that hospital workers will feel the strain of covering 24/7 shifts and face burnout.