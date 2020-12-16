NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee ranked as the second worst state for new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to newly-released data from the CDC.
Right now only Oklahoma ranks worse than Tennessee for new cases.
In our state the top three worst days for new cases of the virus occurred in the past three days.
Tennessee's average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days sits at 117.9 compared to Oklahoma's 125.5.
Rhode Island was ranked third worst behind Tennessee, with 111.5 average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days.
Sunday set a record, with more than 11,000 cases added to our state's tally.
And on Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,251 new cases, with 75 additional deaths.
The department of health has now reported a total of 472,875 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,821 currently hospitalized.
404,597 cases are considered inactive/recovered.
To look at the new case data from the CDC click here.
