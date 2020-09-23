NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is listed as one of the top states where women are murdered by men by the Violence Policy Center.
It’s the 11th year in a row the state has fallen in the top ten for women murdered by men. This year, Tennessee is ranked 9th and the ranking is per 100,000.
The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee aims to help those who may not be able to help themselves.
"It’s a disturbing ranking that’s been happening for several years now," President and CEO YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee Sharon Roberson said. “Tennessee is a little bit better than we used to be. We used to be 5th in the nation and so 9th is moving in the right direction but we have so much work to do.”
Nine out of 10 women knew who they were offenders were and most of these women were killed by guns.
“We do know when women actually try to break that cycle and leave that is when they are most at danger," Roberson said.
Roberson said the YWCA says Metro Police helping with domestic violence calls are trained to take the victim aside and ask them a series of questions.
This procedure is called the Lethality Assessment Protocol.
"Do they have access to guns? have they ever talked about killing you? Have they ever talked killing themselves? These questions to some may sound… Well that makes sense," Roberson said. "But it would not make sense necessarily in the contacts of a Person who has heard that so many times that they can’t even count them or they do not feel as the person will ever Act on these threats.“
If you or somebody you know is in danger and needs help the YWCA BAS24-hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628 or TEXT 615-983-5170.
