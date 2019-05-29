It’s starting to get dangerously hot outside and the dangers of leaving children in hot cars can become deadly within minutes.
According to the News4 weather app, it was 90 degrees at 3p.m. Wednesday afternoon and temperatures like this could kill a child in minutes if left in the car.
Young kids dying from heatstroke in a car, either because they were left there or became trapped, has reached a record number.
52 children died in 2018 alone, making it the deadliest year on record in the past 20 years.
Tennessee comes in as one of the top states where this is happening.
Think of a car like a green house on a hot day. It can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.
Last year, a 1-year old girl died after being left in a hot car in east Nashville. According to authorities, she was left alone in her car seat all day in a pickup truck at her family’s home.
If you see a child unattended in a hot car, call 911.
Always lock your car and ensure children do not have access to keys or remote entry devices. And make "look before you leave" a routine whenever you get out of the car.
Something you can do is throw your purse or briefcase in the backseat as a reminder so you're always having to look back there before getting out of the car.
