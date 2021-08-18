NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 1,500 travel nurses are needed in Tennessee, which is the fourth highest state in demand for travel nurses behind California, Texas, New York, and Florida.
At Ascension Saint Thomas, executives say there are 50 travel nurse positions open because they are difficult to fill. They say that number is usually closer to 20 to 30.
According to Aya Healthcare, their data says travel nurses are making up to $4,700 a week in Tennessee.
“When I started traveling, I never planned to stay in one place,” says Ericka Hopkins. She’s a labor and delivery travel nurse currently based in New Jersey. In two weeks, she’ll move to Nashville and work at Tri-Star Health Hermitage. It’s a city Hopkins says she’s always wanted to live but travel nurse jobs were slim.
“There were quite a few listings,” Hopkins says about the jobs open now. “I even submitted for quite a few hospitals, like multiple locations.”
She says that’s because healthcare staff across the country are leaving due to the pandemic and vaccine requirements.
“The jobs are everywhere all over the southeast because the rates are increasing,” Hopkins says. “They just don’t have the staff.”
“Right now, we have an unprecedented number of travelers in our organization,” Michelle Robertson, Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension Saint Thomas, says.
She says travel nurses are good because they offer experience. Now, instead of needing them for an average 12-week period, they are now asking them to stay two to three times that amount to get through the pandemic.
“You see less favorable parts of our country just offering incredible rates to get travelers to them,” Robertson says. “So, it’s becoming a lot more competitive in the traveler market as well.”
“The pay was honestly the highest I had ever really seen in Nashville,” Hopkins says. “The travel world is going to blow up here very very soon because a lot of people are going to be leaving their jobs.”
