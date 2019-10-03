NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to a new study released by WalletHub Tennessee is ranking at number 41 in the country of the states with the best teachers. An obviously, very low ranking.
Jayne Riand has been working as teacher in the volunteer state since 1998.
Since then she said she’s seen a lot of changes, mostly bad.
“Nashville, Tennessee over the years the amount of money you make based on your years of service has actually gone down. A teacher in Tennessee, no it is not surprising to see that we rank really low in how we treat out teachers,"said Riand.
News4 reached out to Metro school board member,Fran bush who said they are aware of the issues and they want to see change.
“We are chronically underfunded. Teachers are tired of hearing excuses as to why and we must do more to get this right or else we will continue to lose good teachers. We should be making it a priority to pay our teachers what they are worth. This is the richest nation on the planet and yet our teachers in the worst conditions,"said Bush.
Riand said it’s the children who will be impacted the most.
“I know the children are suffering now. I see it everyday.Pay us what we deserve so we can serve our city," said Riand.
Bush said the board is making it a priority to try to put more money in teacher’s pockets.
“We are taking a drastic look on our budget and making sure that we do everything we can to make sure that teachers, you know in the future are also getting their raises. Now that they will be getting the extra 3% in January but that is still not enough," said Bush.
News4 also reached out to Mayor Cooper. He sent us this statement.
“Mayor Cooper definitely understands the importance of our teachers and the incredible impact they have on our community. He is working hard to prioritize teacher pay and improve recruitment and retention.”
