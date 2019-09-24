NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes could be on the way for Tennessee's Medicaid program.

Gov. Bill Lee wants the state to get Medicaid funding in a lump sum from the federal government. It's called a block grant.

The plan could possibly save the state money and allow Tennessee to keep more of those savings.

News4 spoke with a man who relies on TennCare who worries his quality of care could be at risk.

Marvin Berry Jr. became paralyzed from the neck down at seven years old when he was accidentally shot.

"What happened to me could happen to anybody and it takes one diagnosis, one catastrophic injury," Berry said.

TennCare covers Berry's in-home caregiver, hospitalizations and medical supplies. He's on a fixed income.

"Without my attendant care, I can't carry on my daily living skills," Berry said.

TennCare changes may be on the way if the federal government approves a proposal from the state.

"They're looking for a way to get a more fixed amount of money from the federal government and gain some flexibilities in how they spend it," Professor Melinda Buntin of Vanderbilt University's School of Medicine said.

If it happens - and Buntin said that's a big if - Tennessee would be the first in the nation to get Medicaid funding that way.

She said the idea could have some pros like greater coverage for patients, but it may have some cons too.

"You bare the risk that people on TennCare are going to need more care than they currently do or that it's going to be more expensive in some way," Buntin said.

Other downsides might include new and expensive treatments may not be covered.

It's the flexibility part worrying Berry who said any possible cuts would impact him.

"Put yourself in other people's situations. Think outside of the box," Berry said.

Buntin said this is a long process and would be at least a year before changes are made to the program. That's if it happens at all.