NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today is the final day for high school seniors to apply for the Tennessee Promise program.
The program allows high schoolers to get a two-year degree at a community college for free.
The original deadline to apply was November 2, but the state pushed it back to today.
The program requires applicants to have a mentor and a minimum amount of community service hours.
