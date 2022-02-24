NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had launched a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night.
On LIVE Russian television, told the world his actions were necessary to protect civilians in Ukraine and Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it.
As Tennesseans watch the conflict unfold from home, the state’s representation in D.C. wasted no time in making their position known on Putin’s actions.
Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a message out via Twitter, pledging support for the Ukrainian people and calling on President Biden for a swift response.
We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 24, 2022
The USA stands with Ukraine. 🇺🇸 🇺🇦
Additionally, Senator Blackburn pledged to help any Tennesseans trapped in Ukraine to return home.
My office is standing by to help Tennesseans in Ukraine. If you need emergency assistance, please see the information below: https://t.co/88jEbNlkrU pic.twitter.com/x5OwGGhHyw— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 24, 2022
Senator Bill Hagerty also took to Twitter, blaming President Biden’s approach and strategy with Putin a failure.
Ukraine & its people are now under attack. The Russian dictator has brought war to the European continent. President Biden’s strategy to prevent this invasion has failed.— Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) February 24, 2022
Senators Blackburn and Hagerty are outspoken in their criticism of the Biden Administration and how they’ve handled COVID mandates, the southern border, and more recently, Russia’s war with Ukraine.
