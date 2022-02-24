APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukraine early Thursday and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

 Sergei Grits

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had launched a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night.

On LIVE Russian television, told the world his actions were necessary to protect civilians in Ukraine and Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it.

As Tennesseans watch the conflict unfold from home, the state’s representation in D.C. wasted no time in making their position known on Putin’s actions.

Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a message out via Twitter, pledging support for the Ukrainian people and calling on President Biden for a swift response.

Additionally, Senator Blackburn pledged to help any Tennesseans trapped in Ukraine to return home. 

Senator Bill Hagerty also took to Twitter, blaming President Biden’s approach and strategy with Putin a failure.

Senators Blackburn and Hagerty are outspoken in their criticism of the Biden Administration and how they’ve handled COVID mandates, the southern border, and more recently, Russia’s war with Ukraine.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.