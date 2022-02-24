NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had launched a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday night.

On LIVE Russian television, told the world his actions were necessary to protect civilians in Ukraine and Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it.

As Tennesseans watch the conflict unfold from home, the state’s representation in D.C. wasted no time in making their position known on Putin’s actions.

Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a message out via Twitter, pledging support for the Ukrainian people and calling on President Biden for a swift response.

Additionally, Senator Blackburn pledged to help any Tennesseans trapped in Ukraine to return home.

Senator Bill Hagerty also took to Twitter, blaming President Biden’s approach and strategy with Putin a failure.

Senators Blackburn and Hagerty are outspoken in their criticism of the Biden Administration and how they’ve handled COVID mandates, the southern border, and more recently, Russia’s war with Ukraine.