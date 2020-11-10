NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the days since Former Vice President Joe Biden was named President-elect, Tennessee officials have taken a passionate stance on either side.

"We want to find out who legitimately won the race for president, so let’s let that process play out," State Sen. Jack Johnson (R) said.

"The people get to decide who their president is, and the people voted and chose Joe Biden," Sate Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D) said.

Members of the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus released a letter Tuesday in support of the president's efforts to contest the election results, saying they stand "absolutely and unequivocally with President Donald J. Trump."

The letter goes on to say "the election process is far from over" and that, "there have been reports of irregularities in many critical states."

"I think it’s sad that my colleagues have been so intimidated by the president," Yarbro said, "that they’re not willing to stand up and do the right thing here." He called the letter an embarrassment. "It’s a depressing state on where the Republican politicians are right now."

"I don’t understand what’s embarrassing or disgraceful about making sure that our elections are held with the highest amount of integrity," Johnson said, adding that the President reserves the right to seek the truth. "I don’t agree that it’s baseless at all. We have a number of reliable affidavits and legal challenges that are being placed in some of these states."