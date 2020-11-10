Tennessee college students have taken an heavy interest in this year's elections.
The election this year has been very polarizing and NEWS 4 has heard a lot from Political Analyst Kent Syler to break down the results.
Syler is also a professor at Middle Tennessee State University teaching political science. Syler let NEWS4 view his Communication, Strategy and Comedy in the 2020 Election class on Tuesday, a week after the election.
In the class, Syler teaches his students to think critically about what shaped the results and talk effectively about some hot button issues such as why it appears President Donald Trump lost to now President-elect Joe Biden and what Trump's legal implications and challenges mean moving forward.
"Assuming everything turns out the way it looks that’s all we missed," Syler said speaking to his class virtually.
Before the election, his class made a projections map, only missing Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
With his students at MTSU he broke down some of the data and how people voted, looking at parts of Texas where a large Hispanic and Latino population lives and the area appears to have voted for Trump.
Speaking to current events, his students weighed in on the President's implications of fraud.
"I think that’s what I’m most nervous about is are people- will there be a lot of deep seeded doubts about the election?" student Ashlin Murphy said.
They also discussed the media's role in calling the election.
"It's not any news networks fault that these votes are coming in. They’re getting the same information everyone else is getting," Brayden said.
"I have gained a better understanding of why like why certain states respond to certain things happening," Maddy said.
The class even looked at what it may take going into the 2024 election for each party to grow their base. Some noting Democrats need to go into rural areas.
"But as far as trying to seek out those farmers and those votes I don’t think they focused on that at all," Murphy said.
And Republicans need to strategize.
"The Republican Party cannot move on before the republican base moves on," Syler said.
The class also touched on how much COVID-19 played a role in the results of the election.
