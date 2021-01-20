Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, attended Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.
"Our nation's peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world," Hagerty said in a statement. "Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new President and Vice President God's blessings. America is the greatest nation in history and I join all Tennesseans in supporting our country's continued strength and success."
Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tennessee, thanked his constituents for allowing him to serve in Congress.
“I love this country, and I am honored to have your support to be your voice in Congress. America has been, is, and always will be bigger and greater than any president, senator or congressman.
"Today the new administration plans to sign over a dozen executive orders that will repeal policies that created the largest pro-growth economy in 50 years, made us the most secure Nation, enabled our ability to become energy independent and put America first.
"This comes as no surprise, but we must not lose hope. The conservative message of economic freedom and personal responsibility is still alive and still at work.
"While I echo the sentiment of President Biden’s unity message these are words, actions are more telling. He and his administration have the opportunity over the coming days to reach across the aisle and come up with bipartisan solutions to fix real problems for the everyday American. I hope he will not forget or make those who did not vote for him feel disenfranchised.
"While the names may change in Washington, the causes and beliefs of our great people across the land do not. I will always work to see that the viewpoints of the overwhelming majority of people of the Tennessee Fourth District are represented in this new government.”
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Garth Brooks sings 'Amazing Grace' as President Joe Biden listens during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Guests and spectators attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)
