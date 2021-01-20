NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee current and former political leaders have begun to speak out after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tennessee, said Wednesday is a new day in a social media post prior to the inauguration.

“Today is a new day for American as decency and hope are restored in the White House,” Cooper wrote.

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, attended Wednesday's inauguration ceremony.

"Our nation's peaceful transfer of power is at the very bedrock of our republic, but also a clear example to the rest of the world," Hagerty said in a statement. "Today, we celebrate the 59th Presidential Inauguration and wish our new President and Vice President God's blessings. America is the greatest nation in history and I join all Tennesseans in supporting our country's continued strength and success."

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tennessee, thanked his constituents for allowing him to serve in Congress.

“I love this country, and I am honored to have your support to be your voice in Congress. America has been, is, and always will be bigger and greater than any president, senator or congressman. "Today the new administration plans to sign over a dozen executive orders that will repeal policies that created the largest pro-growth economy in 50 years, made us the most secure Nation, enabled our ability to become energy independent and put America first. "This comes as no surprise, but we must not lose hope. The conservative message of economic freedom and personal responsibility is still alive and still at work. "While I echo the sentiment of President Biden’s unity message these are words, actions are more telling. He and his administration have the opportunity over the coming days to reach across the aisle and come up with bipartisan solutions to fix real problems for the everyday American. I hope he will not forget or make those who did not vote for him feel disenfranchised. "While the names may change in Washington, the causes and beliefs of our great people across the land do not. I will always work to see that the viewpoints of the overwhelming majority of people of the Tennessee Fourth District are represented in this new government.”

Former Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, wishes the new administration well as they work to address “the many challenges facing our great country.”

With the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, America begins a new chapter and our country pivots to a brighter future,” the Tennessee Democratic Party said on social media.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said "we must recommit to building community across America. It's time to work together."