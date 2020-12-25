NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee organizations and celebrities are voicing their support for Nashville following Friday morning's explosion that rocked the downtown area.
Sports teams like the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators took to Twitter to offer their words of support.
Praying for our city and the first responders on the scene of the explosion this morning.— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 25, 2020
Nashville has been through a lot this year. We'll bounce back together, stronger and tougher. #TennesseeTough
Thank you to the first responders and everyone helping our downtown friends and neighbors this morning. #NashvilleStrong— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 25, 2020
Our thoughts are with those affected by the explosion in Downtown Nashville this morning and with the first responders working tirelessly to keep our city safe.— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 25, 2020
Now more than ever, #NGUOY 💛
We are praying for all of Nashville on this Christmas Day, and especially those injured in the downtown explosion this morning.— Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) December 25, 2020
We send a sincere thank you to all of the first responders doing their very best to keep us safe.
And country music stars from Carrie Underwood to Carly Pearce wrote messages for Music City as well.
Merry Christmas everyone! And a huge thank you to all the brave first responders in Nashville this morning. 🙏🏻❤️— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 25, 2020
Sending all my love to Nashville this morning. These videos are absolutely terrifying. Such a horrific act, especially on Christmas morning. 💔— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) December 25, 2020
Take a look at some of the messages of support being shared for Nashville:
Thank you, friends for your outpouring of support for the Nashville community today. The Ryman was not damaged, and we are very thankful no serious injuries have been reported in the areas that were impacted.— Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) December 25, 2020
“Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by this morning’s explosion in downtown Nashville, especially during what should be a time of joy and celebration.” -Chancellor Daniel Diermeier https://t.co/w2OHQ1hhnK— Vanderbilt University Chancellor (@VU_Chancellor) December 25, 2020
A special thank you to our Nashville first responders for their work this morning - our thoughts and prayers are with our city and those impacted by this morning’s incident. Stay safe and hug your loved ones extra tight!— Belmont University (@BelmontUniv) December 25, 2020
Tonight’s performance of the Grand Ole Opry will proceed as planned.— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 25, 2020
We are in close contact with local authorities and are grateful for the commitment they, along with our team, have made to keep Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry a safe and secure place.
I am closely monitoring the situation in downtown Nashville and praying for all those involved. Thank you to our brave first responders for keeping us safe.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 25, 2020
Praying for all residents of downtown Nashville on this Christmas Day.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) December 25, 2020
We will supply all of the resources needed to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 25, 2020
We want to thank our first responders for being on scene this Christmas Day.— McDonald's of Nashville (@McD_Nashville) December 25, 2020
Our local owner operator, Chad, is coordinating deliveries for @MNPDNashville & @NashvilleFD to show our appreciation.
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/b5LpDDSyXP
This Christmas Day evening our prayers are with Nashville as we reflect on all impacted and the heroism of our brothers & sisters at @MNPDNashville, who rushed into danger to preserve so many lives. Stay warm, stay strong! pic.twitter.com/Cthw4fDejC— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 26, 2020
After a tornado and a worldwide pandemic, now a Christmas morning downtown explosion, Meharrians pray for Nashville and all those affected.— Meharry Medical College (@MeharryMedical) December 25, 2020
