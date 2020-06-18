NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee immigrant rights center is reacting to the Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s administration’s decision to end DACA.
The policy that allows non-citizens brought to U.S. illegally as children to apply for protection from deportation.
Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition said they were not expecting this outcome and explained why this is a victory.
“It’s a huge win for us who are DACA recipients and for the seven almost 8000 DACA recipients across the state,” Jazmin Ramirez, who is the community organizer at Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, said.
Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition said this decision is positively impacting thousands of dreamers in the volunteer state.
VICTORY: #SCOTUS just ruled AGAINST Trump's termination of #DACA. Nearly 8,000 immigrant youth in TN can continue to live and work and give back to their communities. Stay tuned for more information as we analyze the decision. #HomeIsHere #HereToStay https://t.co/jlVA6WUU0V— TIRRC (@tnimmigrant) June 18, 2020
In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the president’s administration failed to give an adequate justification for ending DACA. The program allows teens and young adults brought to the U.S. as kids who lack legal status the chance to work and study without being deported.
Ramirez said this decision was vital to so many.
“The program will get to back to its original form like it was in 2012. Which means first time applicants will get now get to apply,” Ramirez said. “People who turned 15 when pres. Trump terminated the program 2017 and weren’t able to apply will now get to apply for the first time.”
The President is not pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision and took to Twitter.
As President of the United States, I am asking for a legal solution on DACA, not a political one, consistent with the rule of law. The Supreme Court is not willing to give us one, so now we have to start this process all over again.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
The President said the decision was a "highly political one."
The DACA decision, while a highly political one, and seemingly not based on the law, gives the President of the United States far more power than EVER anticipated. Nevertheless, I will only act in the best interests of the United States of America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Ramirez said DACA will allow dreamers to continue their dreams and help their families and the communities they are a part of.
“We get to keep our work permit and that we get to contribute back to our communities. A lot of DACA recipients in the state are currently at the frontlines— working through all this COVID pandemic,” Ramirez said. “With about 2000 DACA recipients across the state so it is even more important now that we get to stay and that we get to celebrate this victory.”
Ramirez said their work is not over yet.
“Tomorrow we continue to organize and push for something thats a permanent solution not only for us but for all 11 million undocumented people in this country,” Ramirez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.