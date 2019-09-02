NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Monday, Tennessee became the sixth southeastern state activated into Airbnb's Open Homes program for disaster relief.
The Open Homes program offers free housing to displaced hurricane evacuees and relief workers. You can sign your Airbnb up at this link.
Nashvillians Cathryn Hall and her husband have close ties to Florida and the Bahamas. They've been Airbnb hosts for years. When the opportunity arose to open up their room to people fleeing the storm, she didn't hesitate. "This thing is so dangerous, and it's so violent, and it's impacting people that we know what their living conditions are like," she explained.
As of Monday evening, more than 1,100 Airbnb hosts in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee had volunteered to put people up for free.
