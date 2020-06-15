NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will begin allowing limited visitation at nursing homes starting today.
This comes as cases in Tennessee surpass 30 thousand with an increase of nearly 900 new cases between Saturday and Sunday.
Facilities will have to meet requirements as well, including being in counties with lower numbers of confirmed cases and having no new cases in the last 28 days.
They’re also allowing three options for visitation:
1. Outdoor visitation with proper distancing
2. Indoor/outdoor with a visitation booth like plexiglass barrier
3. Limited in-room visitation for people who may not be able to leave their own room
Facilities also had to test every staff member and resident, then will be required to repeat testing no later than July 1.
