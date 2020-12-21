NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee is now ranked as the worst state for new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to newly-released data from the CDC.
Tennessee's average daily cases per 100k over the last seven days sits at 128.1.
Texas sits behind Tennessee with an average case rate per 100k of 125.6.
Wednesday set a new single-day case record, with 11,410 new cases reported by the state health department.
Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says COVID patients now account for 25 percent of all hospital beds and 40 percent of all ICU beds statewide.
The department has now reported a total of 519,687 total cases in Tennessee, with 2,789 currently hospitalized.
434,977 cases are considered inactive/recovered.
State health officials said the rise in current COVID-19 infections can be attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday, which leaves officials concerned with the upcoming Christmas holidays.
