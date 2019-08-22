NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The State of Tennessee now has an official state dog.
Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill Thursday afternoon proclaiming the Bluetick Coonhound as the state dog of Tennessee.
Arguably the most famous dog of that breed is none-other than Smokey, the University of Tennessee's mascot.
Safe to say Volunteer fans near and far approve.
