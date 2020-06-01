NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A peaceful vigil took place in Nashville on Monday night.
Dozens of protesters gathered at Legislative Plaza around 6 p.m. for the Vigil for Black Lives.
Nashville, TN pic.twitter.com/7F7gaZo1Fo— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) June 2, 2020
After gathering in the plaza, the crowd then proceeded to the Tennessee State Capitol, where some legislators joined the group.
In a powerful moment, the Tennessee National Guard laid down their shields at the invitation of community activist Justin Jones.
"We want to invite these law enforcement, these troopers to lay down your swords and shields and join us," Jones said. The guards, who were standing in a line in front of the capitol, put their shields on the ground as the crowd cheered.
To see the full rally, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.