NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Much like their uniforms, the Tennessee National Guard is becoming more green in the ways of the environment.
Throughout the Summer of 2019, the Tennessee National Guard has been working to become more conservation conscious and installing a state-of-the-art Solar Photovoltaic system to augment the organizations electric needs.
By installing this system, the building that requires an operational range of 500-600 kilowatt-hour, will be reduced by about 110 kwh, according to Danny Brown, the Energy Manager for he Tennessee Army National Guard.
While this change directly helps the Tennessee National Guard, it also helps with tax payers by lowering the bills and saving money.
