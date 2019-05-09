SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - One of several waves of the Tennessee National Guard got to call it a job well done and were reunited with their families on Thursday.
Part of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment returned from Eastern Europe to friends and families.
The group spent the last nine months overseas working as security in the Ukraine, which is along the Russian border.
It’s a tense region, so loving family members were a welcomed change.
“The purpose was to protect the territory,” said Lt. Col. Brad Bowlin. “They came home from a job well done. You can see the happiness on their face and I’m certainly proud of them.”
Gov. Bill Lee was also in attendance for the soldiers’ homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.